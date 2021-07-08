Islamic heritage.Bibiheybat Mosque

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has released a video footage about Bibiheybat Mosque as part of the project "Let's know our Islamic heritage".

The Culture Ministry has provided insight into Bibiheybat Mosque, known as one of the major monuments of Islamic architecture in Azerbaijan.

The existing structure, built in the 1990s, is a recreation of the 13th-century mosque erected by Shirvanshah Farrukhzad II Ibn Ahsitan II, which was completely destroyed by the Bolsheviks in 1936.

The Bibiheybat Mosque includes the tomb of Ukeyma Khanum (a descendant of Prophet Muhammad). The courtyard of the mosque offers a beautiful sea view.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has previously released a video about Imamzadeh Mausoleum in Ganja.

The mausoleum consists of a complex including walls with entrances, small mosques and funerary monuments.

It is located inside the mosque, bears the grave of one of the sons of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, the grave of one of the sons of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir.

The central dome of the mosque is decorated with floral elements and symbolic characteristic peacock drawings.

The central dome differs significantly from others in terms of its structure and dimensions.

The mausoleum was constructed using red bricks and features specific to the Arran Architectural School were used. Small dome cells on the right and left sides of the central dome were later added to the monument in the 13th-16th centuries.

Since 1946, the mausoleum has been known as a shrine to Imamzadeh.

By order of the President Ilham Aliyev, restoration works were been carried out at the mausoleum in 2010-2015.

The Culture Ministry has also launched "Know your Christian heritage" project, covering the history of state-protected churches and other temples in Azerbaijan.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki's Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) and German Lutheran Church in Sheki, Orthodox church in Ganja as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.



