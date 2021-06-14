National film wins prize in Georgia

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Teymur Gambarov's short film "Gukhuroba" has won a prize at the Commonwealth International Film School of Young Cinematographers in Georgia.

More than 30 films from 14 countries took part in the short film competition held as part of the festival.

"I want to thank everyone who was involved in this amazing and necessary event. I have never met such attention personally to each participant of the film school. Everything was organized at the highest level. Our film "Gukhuroba" received the main prize of film critics. I would like to express my special gratitude to those who appreciated and noticed our film, "said Teymur Gambarov.

The film tells about a taxi driver Rasim who must deliver a wedding dress to a remote village across the country.

Along the way, Rasim picks up a young woman; they have almost nothing to talk about, but still there is something they can say to each other. Thus two different fates intersect on one road.

The cast includes Elkhan Samadov, Roza Ibadova, Ilgar Dadash, Jahangir Malik, Rada Nasibova.

Teymur Hajiyev's "Towards Evening" was another national film screened at the festival.

The film tells about a couple for whom physical proximity doesn’t mean spiritual closeness at all. They make their way to a family event outside the city; a disagreement over a mundane issue forces them to stop, yielding an unexpected yet predictable discovery.

The cast includes Leyla Madatkhanova, Teymur Hajiyev, Gultakin Aghayeva, Ogtay Mirzoyev.



