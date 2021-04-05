New theatre contest announced in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Union of Theatre Workers are pleased to announce the recitation contest "Without You".

The competition was organized to mark the Nizami Ganjavi Year in ??Azerbaijan and the 880th anniversary of eminent poet and thinker.

The project focuses on increasing the public interest in the art of declamation. The contest provides a wide range of opportunities for new creative searches.

Those wishing to take part in the competition should submit their performance of one of Nizami Ganjavi's works (CD) until April 15, 2021. The performance should be no longer than 10 minutes.

There is no age limit for the contest participants. The jury will choose the best three performances.

The theatre development in the Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

The Azerbaijani theatre originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vizier of Lankaran khanate" by first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school at the initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov became a powerful impetus for the establishment of the national theatre.

Nowadays Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.