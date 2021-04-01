Carpet Museum's Shusha Branch enriched its collection

By Azernews









By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum's Shusha Branch has enriched its collection with a fabulous Chelebi rug.

The central part of the carpet is formed by the single-medallion composition with sixteen notched petals against a burgundy background. It is surrounded by auxiliary elements that bear a certain meaning.?

This ancient Turkic medallion has a variety of meanings, yet, mainly symbolizes the sun.? The carpet's main border enhanced with the zulfalam patterns, widespread in Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The colour scheme of the rest elements adds special beauty to the composition.

This 18th-century carpet is made of high-quality wool and dyed with natural dyes. The art piece has survived to this day in good condition.

The carpet was donated to the ANCM's Shusha Branch by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum also provided insight into the 17th century Karabakh rug, namely the Khatai carpet. The art piece is on display at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts.

The carpet features crossed khatai branches, dragon elements as well as navy, white and red colours.

Four wide red khatai elements create a big medallion in the carpet’s centre, and big white and golden-edged palmettes adorn the four corners of this medallion.

The four white narrow khatais divide the central medallion into four parts with stylized horned dragons by its sides and palmettes on the top and bottom. The composition sports six big dragon images.







