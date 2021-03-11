Art Fest Nizami opens in Baku

By Azernews





Art Fest Nizami has solemnly opened in Baku. The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.

The project also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

Initiated by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, the festival features a series of events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi: workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and much more. Let's take a look at some of them.

Seven beauties through eyes of photographers

A workshop for photographers called "Seven Beauties" has already been held as part of the Art Fest Nizami.

The workshop brought together talented photographers Lala Huseynova, Alexander Karyagin, Mirsadikh Huseynov, Farhad Alakbarli, Simon Peter, Emin Guliyev and Madina Dorozhkina, Trend Life reported.

Each of the photographers presented his own view on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

Public and art figures, including writers Natella Osmanli and Narmina Mammadzade, blogger Gulnara Imanova, restaurateur Lidia Aliyeva, head of the Art School Sona Guliyeva, designer Sabina Zulalova and ballerina Dariga Naimanova took part in the project as models.

The workshop will be followed by a photo exhibition. Moreover, the exposition is expected to be presented not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad. Currently, negotiations with several Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries are underway.

Exciting videos

Arts Council Azerbaijan is also pleased to announce a series of videos inspired by "Seven Beauties". The videos will feature Nizami's poetry.

Eye-catching animation

Animated films "Xeyir v? ??r" (Good and Evil), "?ah v? xidm?tçi" (Shah and Servant) and "Fitn?" (Fitne) by Nazim Mammadov will be screened as part of the festival. The animated films are based on Nizami's works. The screenings are organized in partnership with the Museum of Animation named after Nazim Mammadov.

Art lovers also have a chance to enjoy watercolor paintings and other works by Nazim Mammadov inspired by the poet's rich heritage.

H.E. Art project

The festival's organizers are planning to hold a workshop dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi as part of the project.

H.E.Art art is an environmental project created by Arts Council Azerbaijan to contribute to the post-processing of oil barrels.

The project encourages to use metal barrels in an environmentally responsible manner as well as to develop creative thinking.

Bright painting ideas turn metal barrels into colorful and beautiful yard decorations. The mobility of barrels allows to quickly move them to new locations.

Notably, the Art Fest Nizami will run until the end of the year.

