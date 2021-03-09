Cultural and art figures celebrate Women's Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Women's Day has been celebrated in Azerbaijan.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, it is a global day honoring women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

Since 1917, the day has been marked in Azerbaijan with many large-scale events, gala concerts, festivals and much more.

State Philharmonic Hall

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has presented a virtual concert timed to International Women's Day as part of "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" project (Youth Support).

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

The gala concert brought together talented violinists Shukufa Rasulova, Humay Hajizadeh, Fidan Musayeva, Khadija Hajili, Elizabeth Kizel, pianists Fatima Aliyeva and Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Sham Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (viola), Solmaz Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (qanun), Jalala Ismayilova (cello), Asim Rzayev (clarinet), Yusra Murtuzaliyeva (vocal),Ruzgar Ahmadzade (composer) as well as concertmasters Narmin Rzayeva and Svetlana Akhmedova.

The musicians thrilled listeners with the music piece composed by Ruzgar Ahmadzade.

Notably, Ruzgar Ahmadzade has recently stunned listeners with the composition " The Return" timed to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second-Karabakh War.

The concert also featured works by Azerbaijani and European composers. The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra.

The photographs and videos were taken by Kamran Baghirov.

International Mugham Center

On Women's Day, International Mugham Center has delighted music lovers with spectacular concert.

Soloists of the International Mugham Center, Honored artists Teyyar Bayramov, Sabuhi Ibayev, mugham singers Ilkin Akhmedov and Elgiz Aliyev performed at the concert.

The soloists were accompanied by musicians Rovshan Gurbanov, Rashad Ibragimov, Jeyhun Muradov, Tabriz Yusubov, Rafael Askarov and Amil Mustafayev.

The concert is available on Facebook page of Mugham Center.

State Art Gallery

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has hosted a virtual exhibition "Seven Beauties" within the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan.

The exposition was timed to International Women's Day - March 8. The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers and drew attention to the role of women in society.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.



