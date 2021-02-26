State Musical Theater pays tribute to Khojaly martyrs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has presented a short film "Justice for Khojaly".

The film was shot within "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The film was shot by the theater director Javid Imamverdiyev with the participation of actors Mehriban Zalieva, Ruslan Mursalov, Shaban Jafarov and Hidayat Aliyev.

The artistic director of the project is the theater director, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev, photographer - Hikmat Shahverdizade, author of the text - Gasim Safaroglu.

In the film, the actors pay tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide at the Mother's Cry Memorial.

At the same time, it was noted that the Azerbaijani army, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, won a victory in the 44-day Patriotic War against the Armenian aggressors, who occupied the Azerbaijani lands for about 30 years, and thus the death of the martyrs was avenged.

The Khojaly massacre, also known as the Khojaly tragedy, was the mass murder of ethnic Azerbaijani civilians by the Armenian armed forces and the 366th CIS regiment in the town of Khojaly in Nagorno-Karabakh on 26 February 1992 during the First Karabakh War.

About 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled. Moreover, 8 families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Some 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.



