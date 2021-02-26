Young talents pay tribute to Khojaly martyrs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The event titled "Dedication to Khojaly" was organized within the framework of the "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" ("Youth Support") project with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall annually holds events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. This year, the event was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The project participants are laureates of republican and international competitions - violinists Seid Nurai, Sura Rufat, Khadija Hajili, Ulvi Tahirov and Ozjan Jabbari, pianists Aylin Babayeva, Amira Teregulova, Sayyara Aliyeva, Jamal Abdinzade, Nurana Aliyeva, Shohlyat Mammadov (tar), Orkhan Huseynov, Mahir Hajiyev (kamancha), Jalal Ismayilzade (cellist), Zhala Hasanzade (qanun), vocalists Atilla Mammadov, Nurdan Huseynzade and Teymur Kazimov. The concert masters are Sevinj Azizova, Tamara Kerimova, Arzu Safarova, Svetlana Akhmedova and Dilyara Karimova.

Young musicians performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, including Gara Garayev, Frederic Chopin, Francesco Veracini, Vasif Adigezalov, Franz Liszt, Suleyman Alaskarov, Asaf Zeynalla and others.

Along with the works of outstanding composers, compositions by young authors, participants of "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" project Lala Akhmedova and Yusif Abbasov were performed in the evening.

The work of Lala Ahmadova "Ömrün s?hif?l?ri" ("Pages of Life") was performed by Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Farida Melikova (kamancha) and Nargiz Aliyev (piano). Yusif Abbasov`s "Victory Suite" was performed by Nargiz Aliyeva (piano) and Nadir Eyvazov (violin). The musical editor of the concert is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Along with musical compositions, the actress of Gunay Kids Theater Studio (director Larisa Tarusova) Aziza Maharramova read an excerpt from the work of Molla Panah Vagif and presented a pantomime performance.

An exhibition of artworks by students of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts, as well as artists Ulviya Kamalzade and Fatima Matveyeva was also held as part of the event.



