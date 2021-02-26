Sumgayit Drama Theater to stage play dedicated to Khojaly genocide

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Sumgayit State Drama Theater will present Akif Hasanoglu's play "The Tale of the Burnt House" on February 26.

The play is dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. The performance will be available on the theater's Facebook page.

Armenian military forces committed genocides in the town of Khojaly with the population of 7,000 people on February 26 1992. Some 613 people were killed, 1000 peaceful people of different age were disabled during Khojaly genocide.

About 106 women, 63 children, 70 old men were killed, 8 families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 both of them. Some 1275 peace residents were taken hostages, the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.



