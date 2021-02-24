Film about national poetess to be shot

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Film Academy has prepared a draft of a 12-episode feature film based on the work of People's Writer Ilyas Efendiyev "Karabakhname".

A promo video of the film "Yox içind? Xar? Bülbül" (No Khari Bulbul among them) has been already released on the social network, Trend Life reported.

The director and scriptwriter of the film is Zaur Tahirsoy, photographer- Elvin Mikayilov, costume designer - Aygun Makhmudova, makeup artist - Elnur Hasanov.

The cast includes People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev, Honored Artist Vefa Zeynalova.

If the film crew receives permission, the city of Shusha will become one of the film locations.

Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Culture on assistance and support in the filming process.

The film tells about the fate of Azerbaijani poetess Aghabeyim Agha, a daughter of the second khan of Karabakh Ibrahim Khalil khan, a wife of Iranian shah Fath-Ali Shah Qajar.

The title of the film is borrowed from the poem "V?t?n Ba??" (Garden of the Motherland).

Being the symbol of Karabakh, Khari Bulbul symbolizes the patriotic spirit and courage of the Azerbaijani people.

Khari Bulbul grows only in Shusha city. This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

The word "Khari" means "thorny". Two petals of the flower resemble wings, while another one looks like a bird's head.

Many legends, poems and songs are associated with this beautiful flower.

The legend says that once upon a time there was a nightingale that fell in love with a flower. The nightingale loved and protected the flower and was warbling for her all day.

One day a bee saw the flower and wanted to taste its nectar. When the nightingale saw the bee flying toward the flower, it prevented it with his breast. They clashed in the air and the bee stung the nightingale. But the bird did not die. His love and courage changed him into another flower, together with the bee that wanted to sting him.”

Another legend about the flower concerns the Khan of Karabakh and his daughter. After the khan's daughter was married to an Iranian king, she began to miss her homeland of Karabakh.

To help her cope with her yearning for home, the shah built a garden that included all the different flowers of Karabakh. Despite his best intentions, the Khari Bulbul never grew there.



