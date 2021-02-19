Azerbaijan joins book fair in Minsk

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani books are presented at the 2021 Minsk International Book Fair. The national stand aroused great interest among book lovers.

The event features 281 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, etc, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

At the book fair, one can not only buy their favorite books, but also to chat with writers.

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is the reason why the CIS is the central exhibitor of the fair.

A number of countries have been central exhibitors of the fair in different years, including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Kazakhstan, France, Germany, Venezuela, China, Great Britain, etc.

Each of these exhibitors showcases their book publishing industry, introduces new formats, makes a spectacular presentation of their countries.