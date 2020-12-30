Wounded soldier sings patriotic song

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Social network users have recently enjoyed a video where an injured Azerbaijani soldier singing a national song during a medical treatment.

Young soldier Mabud Ahmadov brilliantly performed Azerbaijan's song "Jan Karabakh!" His patriotic spirit left no one indifferent.

Mabud Ahmadov was wounded during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war and then sent to the hospital. The video was filmed during his medical treatment.

The young talent has been engaged in music since childhood. This brave soldier is a graduate of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, performer of mugham and folk songs. He is a student of Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov.

In 2018, mugham singer continued his education in the class of People's Artist Arif Babayev.

In the spring of 2020, Mabud was drafted into the ranks of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and then was sent to the frontline. He took part in the battles for Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Khojavend.

The soldier was wounded in the battle near Red Bazaar in the Khojavend region on November 3.

Notably, the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

The Defense Ministry earlier made public an updated list of the martyred servicemen buried by December 28 that made up 2,823.

The ministry said that the work is underway to find over 30 servicemen considered as missing and identify over 50 soldiers.

Azerbaijan keeps in its focus the treatment and recovery of servicemen who were wounded in the 44-day war.