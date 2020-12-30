Work on revival of gurama art underway

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Agency.

Seven women from the Gala village have been already involved in the project aimed at promoting gurama art and providing employment to women living in the Khazar region.

Speaking about the project, chairman of the State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli stressed that the women involved in the project were provided with equipment for the production of textiles under the self-employment program.

Head of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Asgar Alakbarov said that special trainings would be organized for the women involved in the project under the auspices of Sevil Mammadova, gurama artist and a participant in international Gurama exhibitions.

As part of the project, master classes will be organized in the Gala Reserve, not only for local residents, but also for tourists. In the future, it is planned to sell the received products under its own trademark.

The Old City Museum Center has enriched its collection with examples of gurama art.

Gurama is a kind of handicraft, where a single piece is sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of a mosaic.

Since ancient times, this artistic embroidery has been very popular in Azerbaijan. It was very common until the beginning of the twentieth century.

Now simple and uncomplicated geometric patterns are replaced by more and more complex combinations of colors and shapes. Gurama art served a wide variety of purposes.

Traditionally, bridesmaids with beautiful tastes and abilities were invited to the house where the bride's dowry was prepared.

This type of art, which does not have a certain style, requires the master only artistic taste and the ability to create compositions from appropriate colors.

Gurama was considered the main part of the dowry. There was a tradition among people that the bride used to make pillows, mattresses and rugs for her parents-in-law with her own hands as a sign of respect. When the bride moved to the groom’s house, she would give them these gifts.

The Ethnographic Fund of the Azerbaijan History Museum keeps more than 100 examples of gurama art dating back to the 19th - early 20th centuries.

The Old City Museum has also enriched its collection with examples of gurama art.

The two exhibits have been recently donated to the Center by Taleh Abbasov, an employee of the Icheri Sheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The author of the beautiful examples is Basira Mammadova, a resident of Shamakhi's Demirchi village. The exhibits date back to 1945-1950.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims at promotion of Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.







