National singers celebrate Azerbaijan's victory

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singers continue to release patriotic projects and songs to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

Azerbaijani folk song "Shusha's mountains" has sounded in the liberated Shusha city.

Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov and Anar Shushali, khananda Miralam Miralamov and pop singer Azad Shabanov performed the famous folk song strolling through the streets of Shusha.

Azerbaijani patriotic folk song about Shusha, where this town is compared to a beautiful girl was written by eminent mugham singer Khan Shushinski. The song is performed with accompaniment of tar and kamancha. The national singers thrilled the listeners with their performance.

Moreover, 2011 Eurovision Song Contest winner Eldar Gasimov has released a patriotic song composition "I want to wake up in Karabakh!"

The music was composed by Vagif Yagubov, lyrics-Leyla Nasibli, arrangement -Osman Hamidov. The composition is presented in Russian. The music video was filmed by Fuad Takhmazli.

The video clip uses archival footage from Karabakh.

"I already woke up in Karabakh, I see how the kids play ... We are not in fear for them for a long time ... Pain, anxiety - the past, yesterday ..." said in the song.

Since its presentation, the song has received a large number of positive reviews from the audience.

Young talents also presented a touching music video in honor of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

"We are the victorious people! We are the liberating people! And this is the future of our glorious people, who grow with great love and hope to always see their native Karabakh free from the Armenian occupiers. Every second, minute, hour of the 44-day Karabakh Patriotic War has become a real legend, which is written by the heroism of our soldiers and the blood of martyrs. The proud flag of Azerbaijan flies in the liberated territories and it is time to return to their homes, "the message said.

The project was organized by P? GROUP. The author of the project is Ismayil Gasimov, the author of the idea-Parvana Mammadova, cameraman-Sahilkhan, editing director-Elvin Pasha.

The music piece "Bayati Shiraz" (1977) was performed in the video by Tadjir Shahmalyoglu as part of the children's ensemble "Nightingales of Karabakh" to the words of the Azerbaijani poet and playwright Abbas Sahkhat, written back in 1904.



