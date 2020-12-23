Documentary about Russian poet filmed in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has filmed a documentary timed to the 125th anniversary of the great Russian poet Sergei Yesenin.

The documentary directed by Rustam Huseynov highlights the poet's visit to Baku.

The half-hour film tells about the circumstances that brought the poet to the City of Winds, relations with the authorities and colleagues, the poet`s creative activities and social life as well as his impressions and stories that happened in Baku.

The documentary provides insight into the poet's first publications and the influence of Yesenin's personality and work on literary life in Azerbaijan.

The film tells about a number of little-known facts of the biography and work of the Russian poet.

Unique archival materials, rare photographs of Yesenin and his close friends, personal letters and documents, video chronicles were used during the filming process.

Special attention in the film is paid to the places that the Russian poet visited in Baku.

Yesenin's first visit to Baku took place in August 1920. He arrived with his friends Anatoly Mariengof and Grigory Kolobov. In Baku, he finished the poem "Sorokoust". His second visit was in early September 1924, when the poet stayed in Baku for only a few days.

The most fruitful is considered the poet's spring visit to Baku which took place from March 31 to May 25 in 1925. During this visit, the poet wrote his famous work "Persian motives".

The film is available on Youtube.



