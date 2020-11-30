Turan Manafzade to give virtual concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The EU-Turkey Friendship Group and World Turkish Business Council invite you to enjoy a virual concert of talented Azerbaijani conductor and pianist Turan Manafzade on December 3. The concert will be available to watch on YouTube.

Notably, the World Turkish Business Council invited Turan Manafzade to be its cultural ambassador. Its is the first project implemented by musician in partnership with the organization.

Turan Manafzade breaks down all musical boundaries as a female conductor.

Today, Turan Manafzade is known worldwide as an incredibly talented pianist and conductor who actively promotes Azerbaijan's rich music.

Manafzade graduated from Mimar SinaAzn Fine Arts University, where she studied in the piano class of associate professor Nurferi Onur. Afterwards, she continued her education in the class of Italian conductor Antonio Pirolli.

She has successfully performed in many countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Austria, Romania and Germany.

Manafzade is a winner of multiple prizes at international music competitions in Turkey such as Galleria Piano Competition in Istanbul (2004). In 2017, she was named Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

She has recently delighted music lovers with new music pieces. Her new compositions are available at all digital platforms.