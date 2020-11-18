National poet awarded at festival in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National poet Sahib Mammadov has been named the best at the 5th All-Russian Literary Festival LiFFt.

The festival marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Trend Life reported.

The poet thrilled the festival participants with his poems "I would disappear" and "Beyond the Edge of Time".

Mammadov is a two-time laureate of the literary competition of the Nasimi festival. He is a laureate of the Eurasian festival LiFFt-2019 and many other international competitions.

In August, the poet won the Mikhail Plastov International Literary Prize.

The poet was awarded a diploma "For the height of creative success". Sahib Mammadov presented three poems at the competition "They told me", "That's all" and "Faces".

The 5th All-Russian Literary Festival LiFFt was held in two rounds over 100 days with the participation of more than 200 participants from more than 20 countries, covering millions of social networks.

Notably, seven national poets, including Agshin Aliyev, Elmira Almasova, Ibrahim Ilyasli, Marina Kolomazova, Sariya Mamedova, Sahib Mammadov and Saida Subhi entered the festival's shortlist.

The Eurasian Literary Festival of Festivals "LiFFt" and the All-Russian Literary Festival of Festivals "LiFFt" have been held since 2016.

The festival is attended by writers from the countries of Eurasia and Russia.