Film about Karabakh horses to be released next year

Azerbaijan and Russia will release a new film about Karabakh horses.

The film "Sparks of the Sun" tells the story of the Latvian artist Dace Štrausa, whose art works are inspired by graceful Karabakh horses, which are one of the symbols of Azerbaijan, Media.az reported.

For the past years, Dace Štrausa has been living in Azerbaijan. Shortly after her arrival, thanks to her genuine interest and deep love for horses, she established contacts with many horse owners, paying special attention to the Karabakh horses.

Her solo exhibition inspired by Karabakh horses was successfully held in Baku two years ago.

The short feature film "Sparks of the Sun" is filmed by Russia's Unicorn Challenge company, which is engaged in the development of the equestrian industry in Azerbaijan, Russia and other countries.

Karabakh horses in the film belong to a private horse breeder Yashar Guluzade, who has been breeding this breed for 30 years.

The film cast includes Azerbaijani and Russian actors, filmmakers - Anar Omarov and Ava Ismayilova, producers - Ilgar Samedov and Batyr Matakayev. The film Sparks of the Sun" is expected to be released next year. However, the exact release date has not yet been announced.

The Karabakh horses are mountain horses, so they are not very tall, 1.48-1.52 metres (up to 15 hands).

They are slim, with attractive faces and are kind and gentle by nature. Despite their delicate appearance they are known for their stamina and they have been very successful racers.

Their suppleness also made them the ideal mount for traditional games like Chovgan and Sur-papa.

Chovqan, a traditional horse-riding game played on Karabakh horses, is inscribed on UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Back in 1956, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the Karabakh horse Zaman, who for the first time represented the ancient horse-breeding culture of Azerbaijan in Great Britain.

The Karabakh Horse is considered one of the rare species in the world and the oldest in Asia and the Caucasus.

This stunning horse breed has a small, well-defined head, a straight profile with a broad forehead, and large nostrils. The neck is set high, average in length, muscular and elegant.

The color of the Karabakh breed can be red, buckthorn, brown, bay, gray or golden-red, which is also called the "golden glow".

Karabakh breed horses were presented at the celebration of the anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.