Pantomime Theater praises bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has released a series of videos dedicated to the liberation mission of Azerbaijan`s territories occupied by Armenia.

The theater`s director, Honored Artist Elman Rafiyev presented the videos on social networks. The music video features verses of Azerbaijani classics. One of them is touching in a special way and is a letter to a soldier. It praises the bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers, who leave no chances to the enemy on the battlefield.

Pantomime, the art of acting without words, is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in human history. This art form began as a type of the traveling Italian street theater known as Commedia dell'arte.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.