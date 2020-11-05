Popular bloggers support National Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular project has been initiated in Azerbaijan. The music video aims at supporting liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian invaders. The initiative was also held as a sign of fraternal solidarity between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.

Popular bloggers Elmira Namazova, Aysel Shukurova, Nagehan Abdullayeva, dancer Latifa Velizadeh and "Azeri Ateshi" dance ensemble took part in the project. They were dressed in stunning traditional costumes.

The project was held with the assistance of PI GROUP, bringing together Baku Center of Traditional Costumes, Baku Desing Center, Azeratribut and Premium Production.

The author of the project is Ismayil Gasimov, the author of the idea, screenwriter and director is Parvana Mammadovam video editor- Sahilxan.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.











