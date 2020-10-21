National heroes through eyes of artists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists have released a video in support of National Army, which is fighting against Armenian aggressors to liberate Azerbaijan's territories from occupants.

The video was shot with the support of Azerbaijan State Art Gallery with the participation of People's Artists Arif Huseynov, Salhab Mammadov, Akif Askarov, Honored Artists Azad Aliyev, Vugar Muradov, artists -Anar Huseynzade, Milena Nabiyeva, Nigar Familsoy, Hajar Aliyeva.

The artists expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani servicemen who cleanse their homeland from the invaders.

In their art works the artists reflect the bravety of Azerbaijani military personnel.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons on September 27, 2020.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.