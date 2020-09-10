National poets shine at festival in Colombia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani poet has successfully presented her poems at International Poetry Festival in Colombia. The festival brought together 191 poets from 103 countries.

Nigar Hasanzadeh read out her poems in original language with a translation into Spanish. The poetess is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, PEN International Association of Writers. She is a laureate of the Humay National Academy of Azerbaijan Prize.

The festival was also attended by Azerbaijan`s talented poets Ramiz Rovshan, Nigar Arif and Agshin Aliyev.

Nigar Hasanzadeh is the author of such collections as "Wings Over the Horizon", "Under the Clouds of Others", "Silver", "Wrists" and others.

Since 2015, she is the head of "Soz" literary project. Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of promotion of the Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed by famous poetess Nigar Hasanzadeh.

The poetess has successfully participated in international poetry festivals and literary evenings in Europe. Her poems were published in literary publications in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, USA, Canada, Australia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Israel, Egypt and other countries.

The works were included in the anthology Russian Women Poets, published as one of the issues of Modern Poetry in Translations (Great Britain). Her name was included in the list of the 10 best foreign poets of 2009 living in the UK (in 2000-2014 she lived and worked in London). Nigar Hasanzadeh's works are included in the audio archives of the British Library.

Ramiz Rovshan is a national writer, essayist, film playwright, translator. Since 1981, he is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

He is the author of the books "The sky does not hold a stone", "Breath is a book of books" and many others. He also translated poems of such famous Russian poets as Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin, Alexander Blok, Marina Tsvetaeva, Anna Akhmatova into Azerbaijani.

---