Carpet Museum launches audio guide in Ukrainian

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art lovers have a chance to learn more about the Carpet Museum's collection in Ukrainian.

An audio guide was launched at the museum as part of the project organized by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. The project aims at spreading of the Ukrainian language worldwide.

The Ukrainian-language audio guide was presented on August 24, which marks Ukraine's Independence Day.

The agreement to establish such an audio guide was reached in December 2019 during the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenskaya.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.



