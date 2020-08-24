ICOMAM to hold conferece in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Committee for Museums and Collections of Arms and Military History (ICOMAM) will hold its conference in Azerbaijan. The conference is expected to take place in 2023 for the first time in Baku.

The decision on holding the event was made on the basis of a presentation made by the board member and First Deputy Chairman of Qasr Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments Preservation Public Union, ICOMAM member, Parvin Gozalov, Azertag reported.

Parvin Gozalov has been a member of the Board of the Public Union since 2007. He was elected as ICOMAM member within the 25th ICOM General Conference held in Japan.

ICOMAM fosters the study of arms, armor, artillery, fortifications, uniforms, flags and medals. It develops and maintains relations between museums and other institutions concerned with the preservation and interpretation of such artifacts.

The organization is the only International Committee of its kind dealing comprehensively with this particular subject area in the museum field.

The Committee actively holds triennial congresses and annual symposia or conferences and organizes the triennial Justus Lipsius Award for outstanding published research in the field.

The organization seeks to explore both the technical development of the material culture of its subject area and the often profound impact this has had on national and international politics and economics, society and art.