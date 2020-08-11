Azerbaijan's pop-folk ensemble shines at music festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's pop-folk ensemble "Janghi" has successfully performed at Music of the World International Ethnic Festival in St. Petersburg.

The folk ensemble left no one indifferent. The musicians thrilled listeners with their magnificent performance.

Led by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mirjavad Jafarov, the ensemble is a frequent guest at prestigious music competitions and international festivals.

The ensemble which includes Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar), Mirjavid Jafarov (tar), Nijat Bayramov (drums), Vasif Huseynzade (piano), Farhad Aliyev performed virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5th Music of the World International Ethnic Festival brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The music festival featured the best ethno-rock, ethno jazz from across Russia and other countries.

Traditionally, the festival program includes concerts, tours, master classes and lessons of collective improvisation on ethnic instruments, interactive classes for children and adults.