National composer stuns German audience [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani composer Khadija Zeynalova has delighted German audience with new music piece "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale".

Four concerts, titled "Nomadic Music", were successfully presented at the Gallus Theater in Frankfurt and the Kulturforum in Wiesbaden. The premiere was presented as part of a concert program.

Her new music piece was brilliantly performed by Bridges Chamber Orchestra under the direction of well-known conductor Joanna Dalkhov.

The music composition "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale" features traditional dance "Uzundere", folk song "Ay Lachin" and an excerpt from the mugham "Bayat Shiraz".

"My goal is to successfully represent Azerbaijan and its brilliant musical culture at the highest level in Germany, as well as to combine the musical cultures of the peoples of the West and East through music. The composition performed by Bridges Orchestra draws particular attention as it features both western and Azerbaijani traditional music instruments. There are also Azerbaijani tar, Iranian tar, oud, Mongolian chanz, morinhur, daf, kaval, etc.," the composer told Trend Life.

At the opening of concert programs, the artistic director of the Bridges Chamber Orchestra, Joanna Dalkhov, spoke about the ancient Great Silk Road, which covered many countries and passed through Azerbaijan.

The concert programme included folk songs and dances of Mongolia, Iran and Russia, etc. A series of spectacular concerst left no one indifferent.

Khadija Zeynalova is the artistic director of Bridge of Sound ensemble. She is a graduate of Baku Music Academy, Detmold Conservatory and the University of Paderborn in Germany.

Since 2005, she has been living in Germany. Khadija Zeynalova is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, doctor of philosophy and associate professor at the University of Paderborn and the Music Academy of Detmold.

The music pieces of Khadija Zeynalova are successfully performed at festivals and concerts in Azerbaijan, Germany, America, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain, Italy, Turkey, Oman, France, Hungary, Georgia, Cyprus and other countries.







