Baku Modern Art Museum opens virtual exhibition

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Modern Art Museum presents a virtual journey through its halls.

The video was presented in the days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, when museums and other cultural centers are closed.

Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum has been drawing contemporary art lovers since it opened on March 20, 2009.

The museum was built at the initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. It was funded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and sculptors, particularly avant-garde art of the 1960s and 1970s are collected here.

Baku Museum of Modern Art gives a possibility to get acquainted more closely with peculiar works of such artists, as Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev, Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev, Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi, Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, Altay Sadikh-zadeh.

At the same time, art lovers can get familiarized with works of Azerbaijan classics of figurative art Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salahov, Mikail Abdullaev, Huseyn Aliyev, Tagi Tagiev, Nadir Abdurahmanov, Elmira Shahtahtinskaya, Nadir Kasumov, Oktay Sadikh-zadeh, Tokay Mamedov, Togrul Narimanbekov, and Omar Eldarov.

There are also non-Azerbaijani modern masterworks by Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Marc Chagall from private collectors.

The author of the museum concept, architecture and design, the collection and exposition selection is the artist Altay Sadikh-zadeh.

A two-storey building is designed as a whole with an architectural linking device – an art-object of "forgotten staircase".

There is no fixed subject area in the museum, no imposed routes. Any of two points, two exhibits, and two segments of the museum are interconnected. The idea of architectural concept of the museum – the halls with no corner, open passages, inclined walls under various angle - allows to create multidimensional perspective view of pictures.

In addition, the museum includes a children's fine arts department, a video hall, a café and a restaurant, a separate hall for private exhibitions, a library, and a bookstore with materials on the world art, architecture and sculpture.



