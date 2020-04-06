Philharmonic Hall presents YouTube channel

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has presented its official YouTube channel.

Soloists of all philharmonic ensembles, including the Azerbaijan State Choir, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Dance Ensemble and others pleased music lovers with their home performances, calling for self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media users can also enjoy these thrilling music performances on YouTube channel of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Notably, the State Academic Philharmonic Hall joined campaigns "Bizi birle?diren medeniyyet" (United by Culture) and "Geleceyin uchun evde qal! (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Cultural Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Medeniyyet TV.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.



