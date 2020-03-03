Azerbaijani artists display their art works in London

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of local artists have been exhibited at Gazelli Art House in London. The exhibition entitled "The New Verge presents the works of Ashraf Murad and Farhad Khalilov, two of Azerbaijan’s most significant artists of the last century.

The event was attended by President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK Yahir Taghizade, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, director of Gazelli Art House Mila Askarova stresed the importance of popularizing the art works of Azerbaijani artists in the UK.

In his speech, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov expressed his satisfaction with the holding of the exhibition in London.

Although Ashraf Murad and Farhad Khalilov are contemporaries, they have never been exhibited together. Thus the art project aims to finally establish a multi-dimensional conversation between them.

As exhibition curator Farah Piriye says, at first glance, it might appear that the two artists are strikingly different. Indeed, both artists had their own separate paths, but "The New Verge" is not merely a juxtaposition of two masters—these two outstanding Azerbaijani artists are kindred spirits; one matches the other in power, depth, and relationship to the canvas itself.

The exhibition will last until April 4.

Gazelli Art House is a commercial gallery with a wide range of international artists, presenting a broad and dynamic programme to a diverse audience through global public projects and exhibition spaces in London and Baku. Gazelli Art House was founded in 2003 in Baku, Azerbaijan where it held exhibitions with local artists.

Having hosted conceptually interlinked off-site exhibitions across London, founder and director Mila Askarova opened a permanent space on Dover Street, London in March 2012. In 2017, the redesigned gallery space reopened in Baku, with an ambitious annual program showcasing both local and international artists.







