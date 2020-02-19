"Steppe Man" wins awards at Indian film festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has been successfully screened at he Crown Wood International Film Festival (CWC) held in India.

The film won two prizes in "Best Feature Film" and " Best Film Director" nominations.

Earlier, "The Steppe Man" gained huge success at TRIPVILL International Film Festival. Moreover, it was named "Best Feature Film" at Nazareth Festival-2019 in Israel.

"The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at Azerbaijanfilm studio by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The Steppe Man" has been screened at many international film festivals such as Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia), White Unicorn International Film Festival 2019 (WUIFF) and others.

The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". “The Steppe Man” received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the "Humay" national prize.

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

Notably, Crown Wood International Film Festival’ is more than just a film festival; it is an endless and powerful connection among all filmmakers and film lovers around the globe.

CWC celebrates films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres. During the festival, the film directors have excellent opportunities to exchange their ideas and experiences.

Every month honorable jury members hand over the certificates to the best filmmakers through screening.