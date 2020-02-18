Booktrailer Festival: Everything you need to know about

By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th Booktrailer Festival is approaching. The festival aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching for talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content.

Booktrailers shall meet the following requirements :

-Participating trailers will be limited to 3 minutes;

- video formats : mpeg4, mpeg, mpg, avi, wmv ;

- video can be shot with actors or without actors, or as animation (cartoons);

- post the festival's logo at the beginning of the video;

- finish your application with the book poster, and the website address of the Festival (www.booktrailer.az);

- booktrailer must not contain any mention of specific brands of goods, trademarks, and commercial organizations and sponsors aside the organizations of the festival.

Anyone can take part in the festival through registration (www.booktrailer.az). The first place will get a cash prize -1,000 ($589) manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($472) and 500 ($295) manats, respectively.

The winners will be also awarded in the nomination "The best mobile book-trailer". To participate in this nomination, everyone can shot a booktrailer on a mobile phone and send it to the festival. The winner in "Best Mobile Book Trailer" will receive a cash prize -1,000 ($589) manats.

The festival is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture. The main partner of the event is Azercell, a leader of the mobile communication sector in Azerbaijan.

For more information, please visit:

www.booktrailer.az

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BooktrailerFest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BooktrailerFest

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/BooktrailerFest

For all questions, please contact: festival2020@booktrailer.az

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.



