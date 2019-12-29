Sami Yusuf congratulates World Azerbaijanis

By Azernews





Famous musician Sami Yusuf has congratulated Azerbaijanis on the Solidarity Day with a fascinating video. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

In his official YouTube channel, the musician surprised music lovers with the song "Azerbaijan".

The music piece was previously performed at the 43rd World Heritage Committee session within the Culture Ministry's project " Timeless spirit of heritage".

The project brilliantly reflects Azerbaijan's ancient culture and history and features nine compositions - "Gobustan", "Ateshgah", "Nasimi", "A Dancing Heart", "The Garden", "Shirvanshahs' Palace", "Novruz", "Shaki Khan Palace" and "Azerbaijan".

Throughout his career that spans over 15 years, Sami Yusuf has conveyed divine love, and this love shines through in all his musical endeavors.

The British musician of Azerbaijani origin believes that all traditions in the world are expressions of the same essential spiritual truth and it is no surprise that the singer turns to traditional music as a means of conveying this message.

The positive message of his lyrics gives voice to a collective yearning for peace and harmony, and his use of global rhythms and melodies united by spiritual vision captivates listeners worldwide.

Sami Yusuf uses his fame to help people through his humanitarian activities such as the World Food Program. In 2014, The United Nations appointed Sami Yusuf the Global Ambassador against Hunger. In 2015 Sami Yusuf promoted the world’s first interfaith anthem, a song called “The Gift of Love”, to mark the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Through this effort, Sami Yusuf hopes to help people from different traditions recognize that the common values they hold far outweigh their differences and that this understanding can be the starting point for the journey toward a lasting peace.




