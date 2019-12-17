EMIN stuns his music fans in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A grand concert of Emin Agalarov has been held at Moscow's Crocus City Hall. The evening marked the artist's tenth sold-out concert.

The singer also presented his new album, which was released on the same day. Magnificent video installations, stunning stage design left no one indifferent.

EMIN thrilled the audience with his new songs "Tender", "First Snow" as well as his hits "Still", Boomerang and many others.

The artist prepared a special number where he combined several of his songs at once, not included in the track list of the main program, but which are so loved by viewers around the world.

The song "Blue Eternity" by Muslim Magomayev takes a special place in musician's concert programs.

After the performance, the singer handed flowers to the widow of Muslim Magomayev - People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya.

Russian singers Yulia Kovalchuk, Brandon Stone and many others shared the same stage with EMIN.

Born in Baku, Emin Agalarov moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, EMIN enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album “Still” was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2018, Emin Agalarov was named People's Artist of Azerbaijan.











