World's fastest pianist once again in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Peter Bence, an incredible Guinness World Records breaking pianist with the fastest fingers on the planet, once again has delighted his music fans in Azerbaijan.

"Mr. Fast Fingers" presented a completely new program with worldwide hits at Baku Congress Center.

Famous tar musician, Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov was a special guest of the evening.

In fact, this is not the first visit of the Hungarian virtuoso to the Azerbaijani capital. His first concert in Baku took place at Baku Congress Center on November 24, 2018.

Back then, Peter Bence stunned the listeners with "Awesome Piano" solo program. Tar was presented to the Hungarian pianist by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, tar player Shahriyar Imanov.

The second concert of Hungarian musician was even more spectacular. Throughout the evening, the performance of Peter Benz was accompanied by a standing ovation. In the end, Azerbaijani and Hungarian musicians brilliantly performed national folk song "Sari Galin".

The Hungarian pianist is listed in the Guinness World Records as a record holder for the speed of repeated key press (765 piano key strokes in a minute).

He has taken the Internet by storm with his piano arrangements of songs of Michael Jackson, the Queen and Sia, gathering over 300 million video hits and huge number of followers on YouTube and Facebook over the past two years.

Peter Bence has achieved sensational success with his edgy, percussive and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He takes the piano to a whole new level, which inspires both younger and older generations of musicians and music lovers from everywhere around the world.

At the age of seven, he wrote his first composition, which was heavily influenced by the music of Mozart and Chopin, and at 11 he published his first solo piano album of his early compositions.

Peter began uploading videos to YouTube while at Berklee and in 2015 with his arrangement of Michael Jackson’s “Bad” he quickly rose to fame, collecting a whopping 10 million hits over just a few days, becoming a massive viral sensation. He has performed for tens of thousands throughout 20 countries, opened BBC’s Proms in the Park 2017 in Hyde Park, London, for 50,000 people, and was featured the Ellen DeGeneres Show’s website, BBC, Buzzfeed, 9GAG, Classic FM, iHeart Radio and Billboard.















