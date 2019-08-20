Documentary about Icherisheher to be screened in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Inner Voice of the City", a documentary about Icherisheher, directed by Azerbaijani filmmaker Adil Azay, will be screened at the 4th "Silver Akbuzat" International Festival of National and Ethnic Cinema.

The film has been included in the Social and Motivational Cinema Section of the festival to be held in Ufa, Russia, on August 24-27.

"Silver Akbuzat" aims at promotion of spiritual and cultural values ??of the peoples of the world, popularization of creative work of filmmakers producing national and ethnic films and development of cultural exchange between regions of Russia and foreign countries.

The geography of the festival has significantly expanded this year, featuring 48 films from 12 regions of Russia and 15 countries of the near and far abroad.

In total, the organizing committee received applications from 34 regions of the country and 28 states.

For the first time, the festival reached the intercontinental level, gathering participants from Azerbaijan, Russia, France, Lithuania, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran, India, Lithuania, France, Poland, Moldova and other parts of the world.

The viewers will be presented the works of two Oscar nominees, winners of various film forums, as well as Russian premieres.

Along with the shows of competitive films, master classes, creative meetings, discussion platforms and performances of creative teams will be organized.

Cinema lovers will have a unique chance to meet with the cult Polish film director Krzysztof Zanussi.

The founders of the festival are the Government of Bashkortostan, the Ministry of Culture of Bashkortostan and the Bashkortostan Film studio named after Amir Abdrazakov.