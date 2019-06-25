World's fastest pianist to perform in capital [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Peter Bence, an incredible Guinness World Records breaking pianist with the fastest fingers on the planet, is going to once again delight his music fans in Azerbaijan.

The musician will perform at Baku Congress Center on November 22, Trend Life reported. “Mr. Fast Fingers" will present a completely new program with worldwide hits. The event is organized by MGM Production.

In fact, this is not the first visit of the Hungarian virtuoso to the Azerbaijani capital. His first concert in Baku took place at Baku Congress Center on November 24, 2018.

Back then, Peter Bence stunned the listeners with "Awesome Piano" solo program. Tar was presented to the Hungarian pianist by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, tar player Shahriyar Imanov.

The Hungarian pianist is listed in the Guinness World Records as a record holder for the speed of repeated key press (765 piano key strokes in a minute).

He has taken the Internet by storm with his piano arrangements of songs of Michael Jackson, the Queen and Sia, gathering over 300 million video hits and huge number of followers on YouTube and Facebook over the past two years.

Peter Bence has achieved sensational success with his edgy, percussive and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He takes the piano to a whole new level, which inspires both younger and older generations of musicians and music lovers from everywhere around the world.

When he was two years old, he already played back melodies by ear from his favorite cartoons and films on his grandparents’ upright piano. Showing serious interest and talent, Peter soon began his musical education at 4 at the local music school of his hometown Hajduboszormeny in Hungary.

Peter Bence was considered a musical prodigy by teachers and peers, and was accepted at Franz Liszt University of Music in Debrecen, although he was still enrolled at elementary school.

At seven he wrote his first composition, which was heavily influenced by the music of Mozart and Chopin, and at 11 he published his first solo piano album of his early compositions.

In his teens, Peter started to show great interest in film music, especially the music of John Williams, which has opened up a new world for him and made him further explore himself musically.

After his training in classical piano and composition in Hungary, Peter Bence continued his studies as a scholar at Berklee College of Music in the United States as a film scoring and piano major. Even though he was taking in every genre of music possible, he found his biggest influence in Michael Jackson.

Peter began uploading videos to YouTube while at Berklee and in 2015 with his arrangement of Michael Jackson’s “Bad” he quickly rose to fame, collecting a whopping 10 million hits over just a few days, becoming a massive viral sensation.

He has performed for tens of thousands throughout 20 countries, opened BBC’s Proms in the Park 2017 in Hyde Park, London, for 50,000 people, and was featured the Ellen DeGeneres Show’s website, BBC, Buzzfeed, 9GAG, Classic FM, iHeart Radio and Billboard.



