Musical Comedy Theater invites F1 fans

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

One of the most long-awaited sporting events, Formula 1, will once again return to the streets of Baku.

Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will see some of the best drivers on April 26-28. Baku always has many events organized alongside the races.

Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Comedy invites Formula 1 drivers and race fans to enjoy theatrical performances.

The play "Who is guilty?" by Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev will be staged on April 26. Azerbaijan's iconic and world-famous operetta "The Cloth Peddler" will be presented to the audience on April 27. Uzeyir Hajibeyli's musical comedy "If not that one, then this one" will be staged on April 28.

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

As was the case last year, the races will be accompanied by spectacular concerts to be staged at Baku’s magnificent Crystal Hall.







