Azerbaijan Eurovision Song teaser released [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will present their Eurovision 2019 entry on March 8.

A small teaser of the song’s music video was released on Youtube

It suggests that "She is a Killer" is either the song title or part of the lyrics.

Azerbaijan's representative will be one of the following artists: Tofiq Haciyev, Chingiz Mustafayev, Leman Dadasheva and Samira Efendi.

The artist will be revealed at the same time as the song.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 will be the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel received the right to hold a contest after the singer Netta Barzilai’s victory at the Eurovision 2018.

The contest will be held at Expo Tel Aviv, the city's convention centre.

The show will consist of two semi-finals on May 14 and 16, and the final on May 18 2019.

The motto of the competition - Dare to Dream.

Azerbaijan will compete in the second semifinal of Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, on May 16th.

Israel won Eurovision for the fourth time. The country has won victories in 1978, 1979 and 1998.

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 after the Azerbaijani television channel ITV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EMU) and received the official right to broadcast the competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song ‘"Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took the third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, took the fifth place.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's Running Scared song, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku’s Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests and achieved the Top 5 place finishes each once - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and runner-up in 2013.

The country managed another two consecutive Top 5 results with Sabina Babayeva finishing fourth with 150 points in 2012 and Farid Mammadov second with 234 in 2013.

In 2017, Diana represented the country with the song "Skeletons" finishing in 14th place.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova brilliantly performed at Eurovision 2018 Semi-Final 1, however, she couldn't make it to the final. She represented Azerbaijan with the song " X My Heart".



