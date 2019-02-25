"Swan Lake" ballet to be staged in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage the ballet "Swan Lake" composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky on March 6.

The play beloved by theater lovers will be dedicated to the International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, Trend Life reported.

Leading soloists of the ballet troupe Makar Fershtdt (Prince Siegfried) and Samir Samadov (Rothbart), and Ayan Eyvazov (Odette-Odile) have been invited to perform the main parts in the ballet.

Honored Artist Nigar Ibrahimova, as well as Jamila Karimova, Elmira Suleymanova, Sabina Hajidadash, Samira Mammadova, Leyla Narimanidze, Dilyara Mehdiyeva, Dinara Shirinova, Kamran Gurbanov.

The ballet will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions, and chief conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Eyyub Guliyev.

The "Swan Lake" is a romantic ballet in four acts. The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale. It is about a prince named Siegfried. He falls in love with the Swan princess, Odette. She is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her for all time. Siegfried makes the promise. He is tricked though by the magician who cast the spell. The ballet ends with the deaths of Siegfried and Odette.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is widely considered the most popular Russian composer in history. The works by great Russian composer are characterized by open-hearted melodies, impressive harmonies, which evoke a profound emotional response. His oeuvre includes 7 symphonies, 11 operas, 3 ballets, 5 suites, 3 piano concertos, a violin concerto, 11, 4 cantatas, 20 choral works, 3 string quartets, a string sextet, and more than 100 songs and piano pieces.