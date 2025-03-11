Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade surpasses $500 million: minister

By Nazrin Abdul



According to the 2024 results, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has surpassed 500 million US dollars.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister mentioned this during a joint press conference with the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

He also noted that the initial authorized capital of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Fund will be 300 million US dollars.

"The creation of this fund will significantly contribute to the implementation of investment projects between the two countries. Additionally, considering our high-level interstate relations and active political dialogue, we must increase efforts to fully realize the potential of economic cooperation," he said.

The minister also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s proposal to provide a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia underscores the importance Kazakhstan places on the peace process.

He mentioned that significant progress has been made toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the potential signing of a final peace agreement. However, he emphasized that territorial claims against Azerbaijan within Armenia's constitution, the rapid armament of Armenia, and its tendency toward revanchism remain the greatest obstacles to the peace process.