Azerbaijan and Somalia sign MoU on oil and gas cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan and Somalia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector, strengthening energy ties between the two countries.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the signing on his official X account, following discussions with Somalia’s Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed.

The agreement is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration, leveraging Azerbaijan’s extensive expertise in the energy sector.