Azerbaijan, Danimark discuss possibilities of wind turbine production

04 December 2023 [17:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Asim Aliev

Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Morten Dyrholm, the Vice President of Vestas company, Azernews reports, citing a tweet on the Minister's official X account.

The Minister noted that the meeting discussed the green energy projects and plans of Azerbaijan. Besides, the sides reviewed the possibilities of wind turbine production in Azerbaijan.

