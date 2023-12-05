Azerbaijan, Danimark discuss possibilities of wind turbine production

By Asim Aliev

Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Morten Dyrholm, the Vice President of Vestas company, Azernews reports, citing a tweet on the Minister's official X account.

The Minister noted that the meeting discussed the green energy projects and plans of Azerbaijan. Besides, the sides reviewed the possibilities of wind turbine production in Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that Vestas Wind Systems is a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. The company was founded in 1945. The company operates manufacturing plants in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, India, Italy, Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, China, Brazil, Poland and the United States, and employs 29,000 people globally.

As of 2013, it is the largest wind turbine company in the world.