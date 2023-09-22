TODAY.AZ / Business

Investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan increase

22 September 2023 [17:09] - TODAY.AZ
Rena Murshud

In January-August 2023, investments in fixed assets in Azerbaijan amounted to 10.864 billion manats, an increase of 15.4% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov wrote about this in X social page.

Print version

Views: 148

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also