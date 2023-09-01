Azerbaijan signs Investment Cooperation Agreement with China

Rena Murshud Read more

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of China signed a framework agreement on strengthening production capacities and investment cooperation, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

The head of the department noted that the agreement was signed at a meeting with the chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, Zhong Shanjie. According to him, the implementation of the agreement will help strengthen bilateral economic ties and deepen cooperation in the investment field.

“At a meeting with Shanjie, we shared our views on the initiatives being implemented in the direction of developing Azerbaijani-Chinese economic relations, our country's participation in the One Belt, One Road project, encouraging mutual investment and strengthening cooperation,” M. Jabbarov said.

Recall that the delegation headed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening ceremony of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in Beijing and other events are planned.