Azerbaijan's Health Ministry discusses with delegation main issues on medicinal preparations in country

Within the framework of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, the delegation led by the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, holds bilateral meetings with the health ministers of the member countries of the organization and other business events, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry said that in a meeting with the delegation led by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands, Ernst Kuipers, Minister Teymur Musayev noted the development of bilateral relations in many fields and emphasized that there is great potential for the exchange of experience between national health institutions. He said that the Dutch healthcare system, which includes highly qualified doctors and modern medical institutions, is recognized as an exemplary model in Europe. At the same time, it is one of the world's leading countries in the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical equipment.

The Dutch Minister noted that there are all necessary means for interaction in the field of medical education in order to increase the efficiency of the health care of the two countries.

At the meeting, a wide range of ideas was exchanged regarding the expansion of cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, the application of academic practices in the field of transplantation, the implementation of joint projects, and other issues of interest.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting with Jan-Willem Scheigrond, Vice President of Global Government and Public Affairs of Royal Philips, a world leader in the production of medical equipment. During the meeting, the application of high-tech equipment produced by the company in Azerbaijan's health care, and the application of the company's know-how achievements during the medical research of Azerbaijan were the subject of extensive discussion.

The representative of Azerbaijan met with Charles Gore, executive director of Medicines Patent Pool, an UN-supported public health organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving medicines and promoting their development. Within the framework of the meeting, the issues of organizing the production and consumption of a wider range of medicines with international patents and certification in the field of pharmaceuticals and protecting the human health factor in the future were discussed.