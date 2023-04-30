TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan & Türkiye ink Protocol on amendments to preferential trade accord

30 April 2023 [09:01] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed the Protocol on amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

