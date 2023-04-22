Azerbaijani AzInTelecom & Turkish Chekino Group ink agreement

AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has started cooperation with Chekino Group, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Chekino Group is one of the leading technology companies of Turkiye, in order to expand the field of information security services.

At the meeting held between the parties, Elkhan Azizov, acting chairman of AzInTelecom LLC, and Erol Yilmaz, CEO of Chekino Group signed a sales and cooperation agreement.

According to the agreement, it is planned to implement measures to stimulate the sale and use of the Guardian product in Azerbaijan, which belongs to the Chekino Group company and is used in the management of system operations of AzInTelecom LLC.

The CEO of the Company Erol Yilmaz said that they operate in different countries within the framework of the products, services, and projects they offer in security and other fields. Erol Yilmaz noted that he believes they will achieve good results thanks to the cooperation with AzInTelecom LLC, which adopted the principle of digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

In addition, customers of AzInTelecom LLC, whose information resources are trusted by a number of large companies and state institutions in Azerbaijan, can use information security audit, consulting, and cyber security services.