Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds meeting with various Turkish officials

15 April 2023 [12:45] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov who is paying an official visit to Turkiye had several meetings with various Turkish officials, Azernews reports, citing tweets by the Minister.

According to Mikayil Jabbarov, the first meeting was held with the chairman of the Insurance Association of Turkiye Atilla Benli. The parties discussed the impact of strengthening cooperation in the field of insurance on the economic development of the two countries and the potential cooperation prospects.

