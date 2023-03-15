Azergold discloses its generated revenues in past year

Qabil Ashirov

In 2022, Azergold CJSC earned AZN207.2m ($122m) from the sale of gold and silver in international and local markets, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the company, In 2022, a positive dynamic was observed in the volumes of gold and silver sales of AzerGold CJSC in the international and domestic markets.

The total sales indicators of precious metals in 2022 were 63,500 ounces of gold and 207,800 ounces of silver which is 3,700 ounces of gold or 6.1 percent, and 74,900 ounces of silver or 56.3 percent more compared with 2021.

Some 59,900 ounces of the total sales of gold and 193,500 ounces of silver were sold in international markets. Sales figures in the retail market were 3,000 ounces of gold and 130 ounces of silver. A total of 555 ounces of gold and 14,200 ounces of silver were sold according to the demand of the domestic market. Thus, the total sales indicators for 2017-2022 were 348,000 ounces of gold and 733,000 ounces of silver.

The company added that in 2022, AZN207.2m ($122m) of funds were attracted to Azerbaijan's economy as a result of the sale of gold and silver in the international and local markets. The income obtained as a result of the sale of gold and silver for the years 2017-2022 was AZN960.7m ($565.12m).



