Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $1.31 on December 12 compared to the previous price, amounting to $80.8 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on December 12 amounted to $77.87 per barrel, also up by $1.31 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $43.3 per barrel on December 12, increasing by $1.13 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.11 compared to the previous price and made up $78.74 per barrel.